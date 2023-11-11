Factories to be shut down under labour law in case of attack, unrest: BGMEA

Readymade garment factories across the country will be shut down under section 13 (1) of the labour law in case of unrest or attack by outsiders or workers, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said Saturday.

He made the comment after a meeting with owners of RMG factories located in Ashulia on Saturday night at the BGMEA office in the capital's Uttara.

Section 13 (1) of the labour law entails that an employer may, in the event of an illegal strike in any section or department of any establishment, close down either wholly or partly such section or establishment.

"We are committed to shut down any factories that face unrest or are attacked by workers or outsiders," said Faruque.

"We asked all factory owners if they face such situations they must follow section 13 (1) of the labour law," added the BGMEA president.

Amidst the ongoing garment workers' protests at Ashulia of Savar and in Gazipur, the overall situation remained calm on Saturday as authorities suspended operations of 78 RMG factories employing approximately 300,000 workers, citing section 13 (1) of the labour law.

Of the factories 52 are located at Ashulia, 25 at Konabari of Gazipur and one at the capital's Uttara.

Factory owners said they took the move after back-to-back workers' protests demanding a hike in the minimum wage over the past three weeks that left three dead and scores injured.