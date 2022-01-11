‘Fabric Lagbe’ app launched to ease garment manufacturing

RMG

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
11 January, 2022, 09:45 pm

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Fabric Lagbe, a digital platform showcasing textile, readymade garments and related accessories, has launched a mobile app to connect the buyers and sellers in this sector on Tuesday. 

The mobile app – the first of its kind in the country – aims to make the supply of materials and accessories related to garment and textile production affordable and hassle-free for the manufacturers. 

The app caters to the garment and textiles manufacturers' demand for products like cotton, fabric, yarn, chemicals, and machinery, and services like trimming, sizing, and dyeing.

The app will also facilitate the recruitment of workers at the factories.

Using this platform, the buyers and manufacturers can easily choose the right person for selling or buying their goods through business to business (B2B) contacts, without any middlemen.

The app also offers products and services related to the backward linkage industry like spinning, weaving, printing and finishing solutions.

The manufacturers can display their products by listing on the Fabric Lagbe app and web portal and can arrange for live bids for their products.

Users of the app can rate the quality of products and services of a company. 

Engineer Md Nazmul Islam, founder and managing director of Fabric Lagbe, said, "A section called 'Job' has been added to the app and website where job seekers can upload their curriculum vitae."

"Garment manufacturers can recruit or hire suitable manpower by using the web portal and the app," he said at the launching ceremony of the app in the capital on Tuesday.

Replying to a query, he said small and medium garment factory owners can search for the right buyer and fair rate of products easily by using this digital platform.

 

