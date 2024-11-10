Exports grew by 20.6% in October

Related News

RMG orders are increasing as economies in major export destinations recover and previously shifted orders return, now that the situation has stabilised

Representational Image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
For the second consecutive month, Bangladesh's merchandise exports have experienced a positive growth. The earnings grew by 20.6% year-on-year in October, primarily driven by readymade garment shipments, despite the impact of prolonged labour unrest in various parts of the country that has disrupted production.

According to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the country's earnings reached $4.13 billion in October FY25, while the earnings were $3.42 billion in the same month last year after a revision which stood at $3.76 billion as per previous data. 

The state agency provided this data, reflecting real-time shipment updates as per ASYCUDA World from the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

According to EPB data, in the first four months of the current fiscal year, exports grew by 10.8% to reach $15.79 billion, up from $14.25 billion in the same period of FY24. While apparel sector contributes $12.81 billion, which is 81.2% of the total merchandise exports.

In October, the readymade garment (RMG) sector, the country's highest export earner, generated $3.30 billion, with 22.8% increase from $2.68 billion in the equivalent period of FY24, accounting for 79.8% of total export earnings.

Of them, knitwear contributed $1.86 billion, a 24.6% increase from $1.50 billion, while woven garments earned $1.44 billion, reflecting a 20.54% increase from $1.20 billion compared to the October of the last fiscal year.

Other sectors' performance 

Among other notable sectors, agriculture products experienced positive growth of 7%, reaching $113.1 million, up from $105.8 million in October FY24.

Leather and leather goods witnessed a slight decline of 1%, totalling $83.2 million, while the earnings were $84 million in October last year.

In October of FY25, home textiles witnessed a slight decline of 1.21%, totalling $185.52 million, down from $187.8 million a year ago.

Export receipts from jute and jute goods dropped by 7.6%, falling to $78.9 million, down from $85.4 million in October of FY24.

Footwear exports experienced positive growth of 40.87%, reaching $42.91 million, up from $30.46 million in October FY24.

The pharmaceutical sector also witnessed a big jump of 48.91%, totaling $21.19 million, while the earnings were $14.23 million in October last year.

What exporters says

Team Group Managing Director Abdullah Hil Rakib said the export growth indicates an increase in orders for Bangladesh. 

Referring to his own experience, he said that all six of their manufacturing units are currently operating at full capacity with orders and booked until January of next year—typically a time when there's usually some capacity gap.

Former BGMEA Senior Vice President Abdullah Hil Rakib said this order growth could be attributed to two main factors: first, the economies of major export destinations are bouncing back, leading to an increase in sales; second, some orders that had previously shifted to other countries due to worker unrest in Ashulia may now be returning as the situation has stabilised.

Echoed with Rakib, Tanvir Ahmed, Managing Director of Envoy Textiles, said that the textile mill operated at 92% capacity in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. For November, they have orders at full capacity to produce 4.5 million yards of denim fabric.

"We have good orders for next month as well; as of today, it looks like December will run very close to 100% capacity," he said. He also noted that strong projections from their major buyers for January onward should allow Envoy Textiles to operate at full capacity. 

Tanvir added that most buyers are increasing their orders, signalling that Envoy Textiles is on track to perform well this year. 

PRAN Group Director Marketing Kamruzzaman Kamal said Agricultural products export experienced moderate growth as the sector shipments were affected in previous months due to political instability over the ousted government. 

The ongoing wars in different parts of the globe also affected consumers adding that he hoped that the sector export would increase if the situation became calm. 

The local political stability also needed to increase exports, he added. 



Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

