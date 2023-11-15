EU delegation seeks information from BGMEA on workers' unrest demanding wage hike

A visiting European Union (EU) delegation has sought information from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) regarding RMG workers' dissatisfaction and ongoing protests demanding an increase in the minimum wage.

The three-member delegation held a meeting on Tuesday night with BGMEA leaders at the organisation's office of Uttara in the capital to inquire about the ongoing unrest among RMG labourers.

"We have told them that other forces are trying to incite unrest," Faisal Samad, director of BGMEA, informed The Business Standard that they have provided explanations to the delegation.

The BGMEA director said, "We have informed the delegation; if they want, BGMEA can provide video footage as evidence."

Additionally, the delegation has expressed interest in learning about progress in following the roadmap of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and advancements in labour rights according to the roadmap of ILO and human rights.

"We have presented the progress in this field, the recent developments in Bangladesh's garment sector, particularly after the Rana Plaza tragedy," said Faisal.

During the meeting, the BGMEA requested the delegation to play a role in increasing wages.

"We have sought their cooperation to increase the prices of garment products. In response, they have mentioned that brands are already aware of this issue."

Earlier on 12 November, A three-member EU delegation led by Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service (EEAS) Paola Pampaloni arrived in Dhaka to have discussions with relevant stakeholders on the country's labour sector, which is scheduled to conclude on 16 November.

The visit is aimed at taking "stock of progress" in implementing the National Action Plan for the labour sector, EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley had told UNB.

Bangladesh adopted a National Action Plan (2021-2026) in the labour sector and the plan is closely linked to the roadmap submitted by the government of Bangladesh to the ILO Governing Body in response to an Article 26 complaint.

The roadmap aims to improve the country's observance of labour rights including freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining.