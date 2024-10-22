EU apparel imports drop 3.63%; Bangladesh's exports fall by 3.53%

RMG

UNB
22 October, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 06:43 pm

Related News

EU apparel imports drop 3.63%; Bangladesh's exports fall by 3.53%

This decline mirrors the overall drop in EU apparel demand but raises questions about shifting dynamics in global supply chains

UNB
22 October, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 06:43 pm
RMG workers in a factory in the capital. File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG workers in a factory in the capital. File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The European Union's apparel imports saw a 3.63% decline from January to August 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, reflecting a broader global trend of reduced apparel consumption.

According to the latest data, total imports dropped from $61.56 billion to $59.32 billion.

Bangladesh, one of the leading apparel suppliers to the EU, experienced a 3.53% decrease in exports, with the value of shipments falling to $12.91 billion during this period, according to BGMEA Director Mohiuddin Rubel.

This decline mirrors the overall drop in EU apparel demand but raises questions about shifting dynamics in global supply chains.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

China, the largest exporter to the EU, saw its apparel imports decrease by 4.10% to $15.62 billion. Other key suppliers like Turkey and India also faced declines, with Turkey's exports down by 7.52% to $6.84 billion and India's down by 2.73% to $3.34 billion. Vietnam reported a 2.09% decrease, with exports totaling $2.65 billion.

In contrast, some countries bucked the downward trend. Cambodia's exports to the EU surged by 12.78%, Pakistan saw a 7.3% increase, and Morocco experienced a 6.09% rise, signalling a potential shift in sourcing preferences within the global apparel market. 

These variations among key suppliers suggest nuanced changes in global apparel supply chains.

Economy / Top News

RMG Export / European Union (EU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

34m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

44m | Videos
Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

9m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos