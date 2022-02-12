ESSAB delegation meets BGMEA president

A delegation of the Electronic Safety & Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) led by its President Zahir Uddin Babar paid a courtesy call on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim was also present at the meeting held on Thursday.



They had discussions about the current situation and different issues of the RMG industry, especially its unprecedented efforts and achievements in workplace safety over the past few years.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh has emerged as the safest and most transparent readymade garment producing country in the world.

This achievement came as a result of the firm determination, efforts and investment of entrepreneurs along with the support of stakeholders, he said.

The industry is committed to continuing the safety momentum, he added.

Faruque Hassan expressed hope that ESSAB would continue to play their role in cooperating with the industry in the area of workplace safety.