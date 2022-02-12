ESSAB delegation meets BGMEA president

RMG

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 07:34 pm

Related News

ESSAB delegation meets BGMEA president

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 07:34 pm

A delegation of the Electronic Safety & Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) led by its President Zahir Uddin Babar paid a courtesy call on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan. 

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim was also present at the meeting held on Thursday.
 
They had discussions about the current situation and different issues of the RMG industry, especially its unprecedented efforts and achievements in workplace safety over the past few years. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh has emerged as the safest and most transparent readymade garment producing country in the world. 

This achievement came as a result of the firm determination, efforts and investment of entrepreneurs along with the support of stakeholders, he said.

The industry is committed to continuing the safety momentum, he added.

Faruque Hassan expressed hope that ESSAB would continue to play their role in cooperating with the industry in the area of workplace safety.

ESSAB / BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

12h | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

10h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

10h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

1h | Videos
Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

1h | Videos
Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

1h | Videos
Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places