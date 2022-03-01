Epic Group chairman calls on BGMEA president 

Ranjan Mahtani, founder and executive chairman of Epic Group, paid a courtesy call on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office in Gulshan on Tuesday.

BGMEA Director Tanvir Ahmed was also present on the occasion, said a press release.

They discussed various issues, especially the potential and future priorities of Bangladesh's garment industry and long-term business partnership of Epic Group with Bangladeshi suppliers.

In the meeting, the Epic Group chairman expressed his intent to collaborate with BGMEA to promote Bangladesh and its apparel industry globally, especially highlighting strengths, world-class workplace safety and environmental sustainability and good practices of the sector.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan requested the Epic Group to increase its sourcing of garments from Bangladesh and assured the company of all-out support to expand its suppliers' base and sourcing volume in the country.

He also called on the Epic Group to support and collaborate with their suppliers in the country to build their capacities in technical textiles and manufacturing high-end apparel products.

