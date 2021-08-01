Envoy Textiles retains all facilities for workers in pandemic

Envoy Textiles’ multipurpose training and audio visual center, which has 118 seats, also used as theatre hall. File Photo- Salauddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

Mymensingh's Envoy Textiles Limited is the world's first platinum LEED-certified factory. During the pandemic, the company's business decreased at an alarming rate, but it did not lay off any workers despite having a shortage of work orders.

Instead, the company paid its workers' full salary from the stimulus package provided by the government.

While keeping the factory open in compliance with the health rules, the company has continued to provide free accommodation, subsidised lunch, and free snacks while bearing all medical expenses. The factory also has a 24-hour medical centre along with some 30 other facilities.

Regarding this, Kutubuddin Ahmed, chairman of Envoy Textile, said, "The workers and officials working at this factory are a part of my family and one cannot abandon their family in any catastrophic situation. Instead, you need to take better care of your family during trying times. And, I did the same and the government's incentive package helped me in this regard."

"The business is going through a tough time due to the pandemic but this will not last forever. And, my workers are the driving force of my company," Ahmed added.

Talking to The Business Standard, Md Nazrul Islam who is working as an Assistant Operator at Envoy Textiles Limited said that even during the crisis brought upon by Covid-19, they were calm because they knew that the company will stand by the workers.

"During the first few months of the pandemic, 100% salary was paid on time and after the opening of the factory, other facilities were also continued in compliance with the hygiene rules," he added.

Envoy's employees are also included in the company's profit-sharing facility.

Tushar Roy who joined the company in 2013 as a Junior Assistant as a fresher is now working as a supervisor.

"This is my first job and I want to work here for the rest of my career," Roy said.

He informed that despite the business downturn due to Covid-19, the company received a profit bonus for the last financial year.

The company, situated on a 50-acre site at Bhaluka in Mymensingh, has modern accommodation for workers. Of the company's 2650 employees, 1,200 live there rent-free.

However, the company Chairman said that no new accommodation is being arranged currently due to Covid-19.

Founded in 2005, the company is one of the most environmentally friendly denim mill companies in the world. The company started commercial production in 2008.

Envoy Group Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed said, "We have to run our mills for survival. The monthly loss of Tk2 crore is better than facing bigger losses by rejecting any order or suspending production."

"Our monthly average export was about $9.1 million earlier, which now stands at about $6.5 million. We have to confirm orders at rates below the production cost to run our factories," he added.

A collaboration between The Business Standard and Shojag Coalition.