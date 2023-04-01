Envoy Textile to earn Tk176cr from new spinning unit

RMG

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 09:53 pm

Related News

Envoy Textile to earn Tk176cr from new spinning unit

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 09:53 pm
Envoy Textile factory. Photo- Salauddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Envoy Textile factory. Photo- Salauddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

The new spinning unit, which got into commercial operation on 1 April, will add Tk176 crore to the annual turnover of Envoy Textiles Limited, according to the entrepreneur.

The manufacturer of 100% export-oriented denim fabric has an annual denim fabric production capacity of 52 million yards – about 10% of the country's total capacity.

It has the world's first platinum Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) denim manufacturing facility certified by the United States Green Building Council.

The company said in its price-sensitive statement that the new project involving Tk176 crore has a production capacity of 4,200 tonnes per year.

It said due to the delay in machinery shipment amid the Russia-Ukraine war, it could not go into commercial operation as per the original deadline of July last year.

Talking to The Business Standard, Envoy Textiles founder Engineer Kutubuddin Ahmed said the new unit's production capacity was initially estimated at about 3,600 tonne per annum, but "during piloting we have been able to increase it to 4,200 tonnes through increased efficiency". 

He said the new unit will produce blended yarn from poly and cotton fibers, whose market value would be $4 per KG of yarn.

Out of the total investment, the company has provided Tk56 crore from its retained earnings, and the rest came from banks.

Earlier, Kutubuddin Ahmed, who is a former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, had said the firm produces high-quality fabrics so that it does not need to do any marketing to sell them.

"The US-China trade tensions have also helped us expand our capacity to produce blended yarn that used to be imported from China," he said.

"Currently, the government has put some non-tariff hassles on Chinese-origin products as the supply chain is more traceable to identify the origin of a product."

Envoy Textiles was listed on the bourses in 2012 for business expansion. The firm raised a total of Tk90 crore with a Tk20 premium for each share.

From July to March 2022, the company made revenue of Tk889.24 crore, which was Tk605.70 crore in the same period of the previous year.

During the period, its net profit stood at Tk35.56 crore, which was Tk9.74 crore a year ago.

Its shares have traded on the floor at Tk43.90 since September last year on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Economy / Top News

Envoy Textile

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

13h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

14h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

13h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

What will be the future of 'Surarai Patru' Hindi remake?

What will be the future of 'Surarai Patru' Hindi remake?

3h | TBS Entertainment
What is the future of motion graphics designers?

What is the future of motion graphics designers?

2h | TBS Stories
Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

7h | TBS Stories
‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared