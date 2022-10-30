Energy crunch-hit apparel industry braces for uncertain future

RMG

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 09:31 pm

Related News

Energy crunch-hit apparel industry braces for uncertain future

The manufacturers’ association predicts business may plunge in November, as export growth in key markets slowing down

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 09:31 pm
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

The ongoing gas and power crunch is hurting the readymade garment industry severely, as apparel-makers face production costs spiralling and export orders plummeting, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). 

"If such a situation continues, the country's garment industry will be in serious trouble in the coming months," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday. 

Faruque Hassan also expressed doubt about attaining the annual export target for the current fiscal year.

According to the BGMEA president, many apparel factories are already struggling with worker payments. The association is assisting its members to get bank loans to pay the workers. 

But the BGMEA itself is in the dark about how long the energy situation would continue, Faruque Hassan told the programme while inaugurating "Centre for Innovation, Efficiency, and OSH" at BGMEA office.            

He said the export growth was good in the first two months of the current fiscal year. But after the July-August period, work orders have been declining gradually. 

Referring to the latest data by the Export Promotion Bureau, the BGMEA president said apparel exports registered a 7.52% fall in September, while knitwear dropped 9% and woven 5.66%.

The BGMEA president said there will be a negative growth of around 20% in October. "We fear business will worsen in November. Growth in key markets including the US and Germany is slowing due to the Ukraine-Russia war, global economic instability, inflation and impact on retail markets".

"It is worrying that buyers switch to other countries when work orders to a specific country plummet," he added. 

He requested the government to ensure uninterrupted gas and power supply to the export-oriented factories.  

The BGMEA president also called for keeping the deduction of tax at source unchanged, which has been increased to 1% this year.

The BGMEA president also emphasised ensuring transparency and accountability along with increasing apparel competitiveness. "If we can present ourselves to the buyers as an acceptable, reliable and green platform and make the industry sustainable, then our exports will cross the $100 billion-mark."

Economy / Top News

RMG sector / Export Growth / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

13h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sonia Musa Dhaka launches Fall'22 collection

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

1d | Panorama
The Cuban Missile Crisis vs. the Ukrainian War: Is a nuclear war in the offing?

The Cuban Missile Crisis vs. the Ukrainian War: Is a nuclear war in the offing?

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

10m | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

2h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

3h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 