Employment injury protection scheme for RMG workers launched on pilot basis 

The labour ministry in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has launched a pilot employment injury protection scheme in the readymade garment sector to provide income protection to the victims of work-related accidents and occupational diseases.

With the inauguration of the ILO scheme in association with the Netherlands and Germany, RMG workers will get enhanced social security through income protection

Prime minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman inaugurated the pilot scheme in an event held at InterContinental Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka on Tuesday, reads a press release issued in this regard

Labour ministry Secretary Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, ILO country director for Bangladesh Tuomo Poutiainen, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association leaders and labour leaders were present at the event.

ILO Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen highlighted ILO's approach toward improved social protection for workers in Bangladesh.

He said, "The launch of the 'Employment Injury Protection' scheme for RMG Workers in Bangladesh is an important and historic step in strengthening accident protection in the country. ILO is happy to support this effort and work with the government, employers and workers to create a modern and contemporary compensation system for workers and their families that protect their incomes and living when they need it the most.

"Such a system also promotes sustainable business practices and provides right kind of signals to investors; as Bangladesh is step by step upgrading its social protection systems for the benefit of all."

Salman F Rahman, while addressing the event as the chief guest, said that social security was high on the agenda of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Thanking ILO Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, said, "It is a historical day for as we launch the first-ever social insurance scheme, as envisioned in the 'National Social Security Strategy.'

"We have the privilege to ensure that the pilot is designed in line with the 'International Labour Standards,' taking the national settings into consideration."

Speaking at the event, BGMEA President Mr Faruque Hassan, said "The ready-made garments industry of Bangladesh has made significant progress in the areas of safety and sustainability, especially workers' welfare and industrial relations.

"The pilot of the 'Employment Injury Scheme' will contribute to the social well-being of workers and employers and above all improvement of the country's social security system. As we are committed to ensuring the safety, dignity and well-being of our workers, we look forward to collaborating in initiatives that benefit our industry and workers."

NCCWE President Shamim Ara stated that through this pilot now the workers have taken a step forward to get freedom from accidental nightmares. This step will ensure workers' safety and prevent their helplessness due to workplace accidents.

"At the event, Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands First Secretary Bas Blaauw, said that The Netherlands is proud to support the launch of a Pilot on Employment Injury Insurance in Bangladesh, building on the groundwork laid together with partners during the previous years."

"This Pilot has the potential to be a win-win situation, as social protection and sector competitiveness go hand in hand. The Netherlands looks forward to working with all the relevant stakeholders to make the Pilot a success," he added

German Embassy Head of Development Cooperation Johannes Schneider, said "The EIS Pilot can rightly be considered the peak of this reform process: With the addition of the Pilot, we now have, for the first time, an employment injury scheme that meets international standards in terms of compensation and that effectively protects workers and their families from falling into poverty as a result of workplace accidents and occupational diseases."