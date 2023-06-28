Eid bonuses, May wages fully paid in all RMG factories: BGMEA

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has claimed to have fully paid Eid bonuses and wages for the month of May to workers of all ready-made-garment (RMG) factories under its authority.

Additionally, the factories have granted Eid leave to all workers by Wednesday (27 June), in accordance with the government's directive, according to a BGMEA release.

The country currently operates 2,096 garment factories, with 1,839 located in Dhaka and 257 in Chattogram.

BGMEA President, Faruque Hassan, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the entrepreneurs of the garment industry sector for their unwavering efforts in ensuring timely payment of workers' dues.