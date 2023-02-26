Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show 2023 to kick off on 1 March

TBS Report
26 February, 2023, 07:15 pm
The Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show 2023 - Winter Edition, a four-day long international exhibition, will take place from 1-4 March at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Bashundhara, Dhaka.

The CEMS-Global USA and CCPIT-TEX are jointly organising the "19th Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show 2023 - Winter Edition" concurrently with the "5th Dhaka International Denim Show 2023" to promote textiles in Bangladesh.

Making the announcement at a press conference at the All Community Club Limited in the capital's Gulshan on Sunday,  Meherun N Islam, president and managing director of CEMS Global, said after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022, "we were able to successfully organise other important exhibitions, including the 'Textech Bangladesh International Expo,' and received a great response from businessmen and entrepreneurs from the textile and RMG sectors of the country."

The chief guest at the expo inauguration ceremony will be Golam Dastagir Gazi, Bir Protik, MP, Ministry of Textiles and Jute.

More than 350 companies from 12 countries are represented in this exhibition with more than 500 booths.

It will be a one-stop platform to showcase new designs, latest trends and cutting-edge technological advancements available in textiles for the benefit of the entire RMG industry of Bangladesh.

The exhibitions will be open to visitors upon registration every day from 10:30am to 7:30pm.

