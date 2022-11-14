Dhaka Apparel Expo a mega event for global buyers: BGMEA president

The Dhaka Apparel Expo-2022 is a mega event for global buyers and it will contribute to dealing with the dollar crisis in the country's economy, said Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

"The BGMEA is working with conventional as well as non-conventional markets to deal with the global recession. Besides, we are working on doubling the current share in the global market," said Faruque Hassan while inaugurating the expo in the capital on Monday, the third day of the "Made in Bangladesh Week".

The BGMEA president has sought policy support from the government in this regard.

The Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) has organised the event along with the BGMEA to promote the country's apparel sector and attract more buyers.

About 550 brands and buyer representatives from around the world have been invited, most of whom have come to Dhaka with innovations, fuel-efficient and environment-friendly technology, to make the garment sector sustainable.

While talking to the media about the event, Ranjan Mahtani, founder and executive chairman of Epic Group, said, "I have been doing business with Bangladesh since 1985. From my long experience, I can say that the future of Bangladesh is quite good. Bringing global entrepreneurs under one roof in the present recession is a bold initiative."

"We hope that Bangladesh will be able to achieve the export target of $100 billion in 2031. But for this, you have to take small steps. Move out of basic garments to export high-value garments. If the deficit of Vietnam and China can be filled, Bangladesh can easily utilise the potential," he added.

Dird Group General Manager Vishal Kumar his company produces eco-friendly clothes made with designs taken from nature. Customers can scan these designs and use them. As a result, the customer gets the design quickly.

Vishal also said that they invest 20% ​​every year in creating and innovating high-value products.

Through this expo, global buyers will see that Bangladesh once did sewing and shipping only, but now it is also working on innovation, he added.