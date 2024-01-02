Denim Processing workers block Dhaka-Chattogram highway demanding arrears

Workers of Denim Processing Plant blocked Dhaka-Chattogram highway on Tuesday to demand their arrears for three months. Photo: TBS

Workers of Denim Processing Plant staged a protest by blocking the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Belashahar area of Cumilla on Tuesday from 9 am to 1 pm, demanding payment of their three months' arrears and allowances.

The blockade led to a traffic jam, causing congestion over several kilometers of the highway.

Shahadat Hossain, a worker at the garment factory, expressed, "We were compelled to take to the streets after our attempts to persuade the authorities regarding the overdue payments proved futile."

Photo: TBS

Despite multiple attempts to contact the company's emergency number, none of the company representatives were willing to provide comments.

Ahmed Sanjur Morshed, the officer-in-charge of Chandina Thana, said, "The workers dispersed from the highway after the police assured them that their demands would be addressed upon contacting the authorities.

However, the traffic movement remains slow on the highway, he added.