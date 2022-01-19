DelMorgan willing to support BGMEA in strategic financial requirements

DelMorgan willing to support BGMEA in strategic financial requirements

DelMorgan willing to support BGMEA in strategic financial requirements

Dr Samir Asaf, managing director of DelMorgan and Co, paid a courtesy call on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA's PR office in Gulshan in the capital on 19 January.

They discussed different issues including the future growth potential in the RMG sector of Bangladesh, read a press release.

DelMorgan and Co, a US-based investment bank, expressed interest in exploring opportunities to work
together in support of BGMEA members' strategic financial requirements.

BGMEA President Furuque Hassan highlighted the prospect of investment in different potential sectors
including high value-added and non-cotton textiles along with others.

He said economic viability, the purchasing power of people, demographic dividend and ecosystem are in
favour of investment in Bangladesh.

The BGMEA president sought support of DelMorgan and Co in bringing foreign investment in the potential sectors in Bangladesh.

BGMEA

