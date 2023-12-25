Decreasing orders: 800 RMG workers fear for livelihood as N'ganj factory announces layoff

Crony Tex Sweater Ltd, a readymade garment (RMG) factory in Narayanganj's Fatulla, has announced a mass layoff of its sweater section till 7 February citing a decrease in purchase orders, resulting in panic among its 800 workers.

"As there are no orders in the factory and until new work orders are received, according to Section-12 of the Bangladesh Labour Act 2006, the sweater division of Crony Tex Sweater Ltd has been declared lay-off until 7 February. All workers will be compensated as per labour laws," said a notice issued by the Crony Group today (25 December).

"At present, the whole world, including Bangladesh, is going through an economic crisis. The company's buyers reduced their orders. As a result, it has become impossible to run the activities of the sweater department," it also said.

Following the announcement, a group of the laid off workers staged a protest on the Dhaka-Munshiganj road on Monday.

They alleged that the factory was not paying their salaries regularly for the last few months.

"The factory owner did not pay dues on time for several months. They just promised that they will pay this week or next week. Last Thursday, we were told that they would pay the salary, but they did not. They finally paid us after we protested on Sunday. When I joined the office this morning, we heard that they laid us off. Where do we go now? How will we survive?," Malek Mia, a worker of the factory, told The Business Standard on the day.

Meanwhile, United Federation of Garment Workers' district unit President Shahadat Hossain Sentu said, "The workers are demanding to withdraw this lay off and allow them to return to work. We have spoken to the police administration and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association. They said they will solve this problem within three days."

Aslam Sani, managing director of Crony Group, could not be reached over phone for a comment on the matter.