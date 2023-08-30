DCs, ministries asked to work on resolving RMG workers’ dues

RMG

Shaikh Abdullah & Reyad Hossain
30 August, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 09:27 am

Related News

DCs, ministries asked to work on resolving RMG workers’ dues

Cabinet Division officials said intelligence reports are showing that various parties are trying to create chaos in the country ahead of the general election. Since many garment owners are not able to pay workers on time, it could also anger the workers and create turmoil

Shaikh Abdullah & Reyad Hossain
30 August, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 09:27 am
Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Cabinet Division has directed two ministries and five deputy commissioners to take effective measures to clear ready-made garment workers' arrears after a confidential government report revealed that owners of some factories located in the capital and its surrounding districts are not paying salaries on time, which could trigger labour unrest.

In a letter recently sent to the ministries and deputy commissioners, the Cabinet Division said, "A large number of people work in garment factories in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Narsingdi and Munshiganj districts. Many factory owners are often unable to pay workers' salaries on time, due to which the workers get angry and sometimes create disturbances by blocking the roads.

"There is fear of widespread labour unrest due to arrears. Effective steps need to be taken by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) to address these issues."

A copy of which has been obtained by The Business Standard.

At a press conference yesterday (29 August), Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also mentioned that some garment factories are not able to pay salaries to their workers.

"A few days ago, a garment factory was not able to pay workers' salaries and they [workers] went to the owner's house. After being informed, I had to take action immediately. I told them [workers] to go home and I will see about the arrears," said the premier, adding that her party always worked to protect the interests of the workers.

However, industrial police and garment industry owners said there is no fear of any kind of unrest even though some garment factories are not able to pay workers on time.

"There is a problem [regarding salaries of workers] and sometimes workers take to the streets. But there is no danger of unrest," Mahbubur Rahman, chief of Industrial Police (Additional IGP), told TBS.

Shahidullah Azim, vice president of BGMEA, said, "It is true that some factories are delaying payment of salaries due to late receipt of export proceeds and low orders. But, I do not see any risk of labour unrest for this.

"I have not received any directive in this regard from the Cabinet Division or anywhere else."

When asked about the number of factories unable to pay workers' wages, the BGMEA vice president could not provide any figure.

Officials of the Cabinet Division told TBS that intelligence reports are showing that various parties are trying to create chaos in the country ahead of the general election. Since many garment owners are not able to pay workers on time, it could also anger the workers and create turmoil.

The Ministry of Labour is also aware of this matter. On Tuesday, a meeting was held in the ministry regarding the outstanding salary of workers of a factory called Stylecraft Limited.

Tawhidul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Apparel Workers Federation, said, "A factory called Stylecraft had a late-night meeting in the ministry yesterday. Opex Garments Ltd in Dhaka's Mirpur is also facing a problem with workers' dues. We have information that about 25 factories in Gazipur and Ashulia are not paying salaries on time."

Tawhidul believes that the situation arose mainly due to the fact that small and medium-sized factories are not getting enough work orders.

Welcoming the government's cautious stance on garment workers' salaries, he said, "We want such initiatives to continue throughout the year, not just during elections."

Economy / Top News

RMG / workers / Wage / Cabinet division / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What astronauts have left on the moon

What astronauts have left on the moon

2h | TBS Stories
Everything else banned in French schools

Everything else banned in French schools

14h | TBS World
Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

15h | TBS SPORTS
Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day