Ctg RMG factories reopen amid fears; port still affected

Despite worries about security lapses and no police presence, Chattogram's ready-made garment (RMG) factories reopened yesterday but operations at Chattogram port and customs remain disrupted, affecting export and import activities at the country's premier port.

The usually busy port was nearly deserted as most customs officials, port staff, and C&F agents were absent at their offices yesterday.

Goods transportation from Chattogram port has declined sharply as fewer trucks, covered vans, and prime movers are operating on the streets due to fear and the absence of law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, the goods train service from the port to Dhaka and other parts of the country remains shut, causing further hindrances to the transportation of export-import goods, including essential items.

More than 10,000 vehicles usually enter the port for goods transport, but this number has dropped below 1,000.

Container deliveries at the port plummeted to 329 TEUs (Twenty Foot Equivalent Units) on Tuesday, starkly contrasting the normal rate of 4,000 to 4,500 containers per day.

Shipping export goods also dropped to zero from the country's 20 inland container depots, which handle 93% of export trade, mainly apparel products.

Trade and commercial activities have remained sluggish since mid-July, soon after the quota reform protests intensified and culminated in the ouster of the Awami League government last Monday.

Following vandalism and looting at eight police stations in Chattogram, as well as several showrooms and roadside shops on Monday evening, many shops reopened amid fears but reported hardly any sales. Sales have also significantly dropped in the largest wholesale market for essential commodities, Khatunganj.

Businessmen, exporters, and importers have voiced their concerns regarding the current crisis created by a power vacuum in the country after the departure of Sheikh Hasina.

They said that with the collapse of the law-and-order system and arson attacks on police stations in the city, the business community is fearful. There is no police presence to protect businesses from further attacks.

RMG factories open amid fears of vandalism

Almost all 600 garment factories in Chattogram resumed operations on Wednesday amid security concerns. However, no incidents of arson attacks were reported until the evening.

BGMEA Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury told TBS that factory owners have resumed operations with their own security arrangements.

"There is no law-and-order system now but there is certainly a security threat. We have formed a team from BGMEA to handle any untoward situation. Whenever there is any disturbance, we move to the spot and solve the problem," he added.

Regarding deliveries of shipments, the BGMEA leader said, "It will take a few days for the delivery of shipments to return to normalcy."

Port operations falter

According to the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA), loading and unloading operations continued inside the port, with approximately 2,958 TEU containers loaded onto vessels.

However, deliveries were nearly suspended on Tuesday due to halted taxation at Chattogram Customs House and a shortage of transport caused by security concerns, resulting in only 329 TEU containers being delivered yesterday.

As a result of delayed delivery, container congestion hit the port again.

Port data show that the number of containers at the port yard reached 42,638 TEUs yesterday, occupying 80% of storage capacity, well above the usual 32,000-33,000.

If the situation continues, the port will face severe container congestion.

The CPA also said that usually, a ship needs 48 hours to unload and load goods at the port; now, it is taking more than 72 hours, leading to ship congestion at the outer anchorage.

Omer Faruque, secretary of Chattogram Port Authority, told TBS, "The container congestion will ease once deliveries resume in full swing."

Though delivery from the port resumed, it is likely to be disrupted due to a shortage of vehicles as owners are not willing to let their trucks and covered vans hit the roads over security fears.

Chowdhury Zafar Ahmed, general secretary of the Bangladesh Truck and Covered Van Owners Association, told TBS that there is no law-and-order system in the country now.

"If our vehicles are attacked and vandalised on the road, there is no authority to file a complaint. So, the transport agencies and owners are not taking responsibility for goods," he added.

The number of lighter vessels, which carry bulk cargo to and from ships docked at the outer anchorage has also plummeted.

Usually, 2,000 lighter vessels load bulk cargo from the outer anchorage of Chattogram port and ply to other parts of the country, but this number has dropped to 100.

"Though there are no problems in water routes, following the fall of the government, many pro-Awami League ship owners went into hiding, causing hindrances in unloading goods from mother vessels," said Parvez Ahmed, spokesperson of the Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chattogram.

Goods train suspended

The movement of goods trains from the port to Dhaka and other parts of the country has remained suspended since 19 July, fueling container congestion in the port. Although train movement partially began a day earlier.

A pair of trains carrying 60 containers leave Chattogram, and another pair transport 60 containers from Dhaka daily.

Saiful Islam, Chattogram divisional railway manager, told TBS that the operation of goods trains resumed for a day on 1 August. But it was suspended the following day, and there has been no decision yet to resume.

Transportation of export shipments to ICDs drops

Though the transportation of export goods from the RMG factories to 19 private Inland Container Depots (ICDs) in Chattogram has resumed, it is still less than 50% of the regular volume due to a shortage of cargo vehicles on the streets, said Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary general of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association.

Most Ctg shops closed

Following arson attacks and looting in several roadside showrooms on Monday evening, many shops in the port city remained closed. Those that opened kept half of their shutters down.

Sayed Khorshed Alam, general secretary of the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, Chattogram, told TBS that miscreants attacked outlets of clothing brands Gentle Park and Yellow, a showroom of electronics brand Walton, and many roadside shops on Monday evening.

"The miscreants not only vandalised the businesses but also looted goods from the shops," he added.

"We kept all the shops closed on Tuesday. Today [Wednesday], we have opened some of our shops partially, but sales are very poor as people are still gripped by fear," Khorshed said.

Khatunganj sees an 80% decline in business

The tense situation hanging over the country has significantly impacted Khatunganj, one of the country's largest consumer goods markets, where sales have plummeted by nearly 80% over the past few weeks.

Syed Sagir Ahmad, general secretary of the Khatunganj Trade Association, said, "Typically, the market handles transactions averaging Tk2,500 crore daily. However, this figure has dropped by 80% to just Tk300-400 crore."