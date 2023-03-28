Consider possibility of allowing holiday 2-3 days prior to Eid: BGMEA

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association on Monday (27 March) issued a guideline to ensure safe conveyance and proper Eid holiday allocation for workers.

In a letter signed by BGMEA President Faruque Hasan, the association requested its members to consider the possibility of allowing the holiday 2-3 days prior to Eid day — tentatively slated for 22 April. 

"If the authority wishes, they can merge government and weekly holidays in the month of Ramadan with the Eid holidays after discussing it with the workers," the letter noted.

The BGMEA asked to form an 8-10 member team to collaborate with the local traffic department in order to ensure the safety of workers when travelling to their respective hometowns.

Mentioning a fear of workers' unrest - based on intelligence reports - propelled by third parties, the authorities were advised to contact BGMEA, the directorate of factories and law enforcement agencies before any announcement which has the potential to stir dissension among workers.

The organisation also urged factory owners to hold an awareness session on safe travel during the last working day before Eid. 

