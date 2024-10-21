Complete normalcy returns to RMG sector
Complete normalcy has returned to the country's garments sector as almost all factories are open now.
All factories are open in Narayanganj, Gazipur and Dhaka Metropolitan area, according to a garment sector situation update released by the chief adviser's press wing.
A minor crisis was reported in 3 factories at Savar-Ashulia, Narayanganj and Gazipur.
Currently, only one factory, as per rule 13/1, out of 401 is closed throughout the Savar-Ashulia area, the situation update said.