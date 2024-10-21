Complete normalcy returns to RMG sector

BSS
21 October, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 03:55 pm

Complete normalcy returns to RMG sector

BSS
21 October, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 03:55 pm
Representational image. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Complete normalcy has returned to the country's garments sector as almost all factories are open now.

All factories are open in Narayanganj, Gazipur and Dhaka Metropolitan area, according to a garment sector situation update released by the chief adviser's press wing.

A minor crisis was reported in 3 factories at Savar-Ashulia, Narayanganj and Gazipur.

Currently, only one factory, as per rule 13/1, out of 401 is closed throughout the Savar-Ashulia area, the situation update said.

