Commerce minister urges RMG owners, workers to be responsible to meet industry challenges

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 06:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has urged both owners and workers to be responsible to meet the challenges of the ready-made garment (RMG) industry.

The growth of the RMG sector in recent times is commendable We have to keep this trend and for that, we have to work together, the minister said, adding that there is room for more improvements within the sector.

The minister spoke as the chief guest at a dialogue on "Recent RMG Growth: What lessons we Learned about decent employment?" jointly organised by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and Christian Aid Bangladesh Wednesday (31 August) at the BRAC Centre, Dhaka.

Tipu said there is a demand for improvement of situation in all these fields from various international organisations.

"The matter is being considered," he informed the gathering.

The commerce minister said that there should be trade unions for bargaining to protect the interests of the workers in the factories.

"We want that too. However, these trade union leaders must be educated. They must understand the interests of workers and employers."

Factory owners should look after the workers' interests, opportunities, and benefits, he remarked.

"If both [owners and workers] work together, decent employment will be ensured and our readymade garment industry will go a long way," stressed Tipu.

The commerce minister said that Bangladesh's garment sector has to face many adverse conditions and move forward.

"Huge investments are being made to build green factories. Costs are increasing to make factories work-friendly. But compared to that, the selling price of ready-made clothes is not increasing but in some cases, the price is decreasing.

"Those things should also be taken into consideration. The government wishes the factory owners and workers well and is providing all necessary assistance. The confidence of workers towards this industry has also improved. If both parties identify the problems of this sector and present them to the government, initiatives will be taken to solve them," he further said.

Research Director of CPD Khandkar Golam Moazzem presented the keynote paper in the session chaired by Executive Director of CPD Dr Fahmida Khatun.

Chairman of CPD Rehman Sobhan (joined virtually), Director General of Department of Labour (Additional Secretary) Khaled Mamun Chowdhury, President of Garment Trade Union Centre Advocate Montu Ghosh, Vice-President of BGMEA Shahidullah Azim spoke as special guests.

BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem, Bangladesh Centre for Workers Solidarity Executive Director Kalpana Akhtar, Brac Institute of Governance and Development Senior Fellow Mahin Sultan were also present on the occasion.

Nuzhat Jabin, programme manager of Christian Aid Bangladesh gave a welcome speech on the occasion.

 

 

