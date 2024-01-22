Chinese business delegation meets BGMEA, explores potential collaboration in apparel sector

A delegation from China, comprising representatives from the China Knitting Industrial Association and the China Cotton Textile Association, visited the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Monday (22 January).

The visit aimed at exploring potential collaboration, particularly in the textile and apparel sector, to derive mutual trade benefits.

The Chinese delegation included Lin Yunfeng, Chairman, China Knitting Industrial Association; Jing Shenquan, Vice Chairman, China Cotton Textile Association, and Wei Wei, Vice Director of Department, China Knitting Industrial Association. Besides, representatives from various Chinese companies specialising in textile machinery, chemicals, and raw materials were also part of the delegation.

During the visit, they met with BGMEA leadership, including President Faruque Hassan, Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi), Vice President Shahidullah Azim, and Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam.

BGMEA Directors Faisal Samad, Haroon Ar Rashid, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Md Imranur Rahman, and Neela Hosna Ara were also present in the meeting.

Their discussions focused on trade and investment opportunities, fostering collaboration, and expanding business scope between Bangladesh and China in the textile and apparel sector.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan gave an overview of Bangladesh's apparel industry, especially its strong emphasis on shift towards manufacturing high-value products, particularly man-made fibre-based garments.

He sought China's investment in high-end textile and backward linkage industries in Bangladesh that would bring benefits to both sides.

He also emphasised China's support in enhancing capabilities through the exchange of knowledge and technical expertise.

He said the shift to non-cotton apparels would lead to an increase in demand for man made fibre-based fabrics, chemicals, and other raw materials, and China is well-positioned to meet Bangladesh's requirements.

President Faruque Hassan also highlighted the high potential for garment exports from Bangladesh to China.