Chinese business delegation discusses collaborative opportunities with BGMEA 

BSS
07 July, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 10:32 pm

Logo of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). Photo: Collected
Logo of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). Photo: Collected

A delegation representing leading Chinese textile and apparel enterprises visited the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today (7 July) to explore collaboration opportunities in the textile and apparel sector. 

Led by Huang Liansheng, Managing Director of the China Textile Industrial Corporation for Foreign Economic and Technical Cooperation (CTEXIC), the 15-member delegation engaged in fruitful discussions with the leaders of BGMEA including President S M Mannan (Kochi), Senior Vice President Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Abdullah Hil Rakib and Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury.

The meeting focused on exploring investment opportunities, and expanding business horizons between Bangladesh and China in the textile and apparel industry, said a press release.

BGMEA President S M Mannan (Kochi) provided an insightful overview of Bangladesh's vibrant apparel industry, highlighting its strategic shift towards manufacturing high-value woven and man-made fibre (MMF)-based garments. 

With strategic location, political stability, growing infrastructure and logistics, Bangladesh is a promising destination for business and investment, he remarked.

S M Mannan (Kochi) highlighted the increasing investment by Bangladeshi manufacturers in technology up-gradation to enhance production capabilities and efficiency in manufacturing high-end complex garment items. 

The BGMEA leaders underscored the potential for Chinese investment in high-end textiles and backward linkage industries in Bangladesh, which promise mutual benefits for both nations.

They also emphasized China's support in enhancing capabilities through the exchange of knowledge and technical expertise. 

Huang Liansheng, Managing Director of CTEXIC, expressed the delegation's purpose during their visit to Bangladesh, emphasizing their interest in assessing the business and investment environment and policies of the country. 

"During our visit to various factories, we are pleased to witness significant improvements in the working environment in Bangladesh. The workers here exhibit a positive and energetic attitude," he remarked. 

"Many Chinese companies are eager to explore business and investment opportunities in Bangladesh."he added.

Huang Liansheng further said, "We intend to share our positive experiences with other Chinese companies that have not yet ventured into Bangladesh, encouraging them to explore the business potential this country offers."

BGMEA Directors Md Ashikur Rahman (Tuhin), Shams Mahmud, Rajiv Chowdhury, Abrar Hossain Sayem, Md Jakir Hossain, Md Nurul Islam, Md Rezaul Alam (Miru), M Ahsanul Hoq, Mohammed Rakib AL Naser, and Md Absar Hossain were present at the meeting.

