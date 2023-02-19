China's Handa Industries keen to set up MMF factory in Bangladesh

RMG

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 09:04 pm

Related News

China's Handa Industries keen to set up MMF factory in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 09:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

China-based apparel manufacturing company Handa Industries has expressed its interest for establishing a Man-made fibres (MMF) factory in Bangladesh, and has sought the necessary support from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), to this end.

Handa Industries Vice President Deng Peilei and MN Inter-Fashion Ltd General Manager Takashi Nakahashi met BGMEA Acting President Md Shahidullah Azim at BGMEA Complex on Sunday and expressed their interest.

At the meeting, Deng Peilei said that it required necessary support from BGMEA, the apex trade body of Bangladesh, to establish the MMF-based fabric factory here.

They also talked about the market potential of MMF-based high-value apparels. 

BGMEA Acting President Shahidullah Azim said that BGMEA has already prioritised the non-cotton segment, particularly MMF, polyester etc. Since BGMEA envisages exporting apparel worth $100 billion by 2030 as part of their strategic growth target, there will be huge opportunity in the non-cotton garment segment and backward linkage industries, where more foreign investments are required, he added. 

Shahidullah further said that BGMEA will provide all-out support to any kind of foreign investment and joint ventures in the area of non-cotton.

Other officials of BGMEA, Handa Industries and MN Inter-Fashion Ltd were present at the meeting.

Handa Industries has its own manufacturing units in China, Myanmar and Egypt and exports apparels worth over $2 billion to the EU. On the other hand, MN Inter-Fashion Ltd, a Japanese buying house, has been operating its business for more than six years in Bangladesh.

BGMEA / Apparel / Fibre

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

13h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

11h | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

3h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

4h | TBS SPORTS
Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike