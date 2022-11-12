We want to increase our market share: BGMEA chief

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has said that the RMG industry will showcase its capability before the world to further increase its global market share.

He made the remarks at a media brief Saturday (12 November) ahead of the week-long "Made in Bangladesh Week 2022" expo beginning on Sunday.

"We want to showcase our development and what we have done in the last few years. We will also showcase the progress and innovation in every factory," the BGMEA chief said, explaining the goal of organising the mega event.

About the current economic downturn, he said, "We all know the global situation. We cannot control the economy but we have to do our part."

Faruque Hassan added that the BGMEA is going to organise the expo every year.

Pointing out the recovery from the Covid-induced economic shocks, he said, "Amid the current global challenge, we want to show our buyers what kinds of products we are producing. We want to show our innovations and the quality of work."

Expressing hopes to overcome the current energy crunch, he said, "We are in talks with the government about the fuel and electricity crisis and we hope that we will be able to solve this."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the "Made in Bangladesh Week 2022" at the Hall of fame of Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Sunday morning.

After the grand opening, a display zone at the Carnival Hall, titled "Experience the Transformation of RMG Towards Sustainability & Innovation," will remain open till 6pm, the BGMEA chief told the briefing.

The premier will also launch two coffee table books, on which BGMEA has been working since the beginning of this year.

The first book titled "The Untold Stories of Bangladesh RMG Industry: Economic, Social and Environmental Good Practices" aims to highlight the positive changes that have occurred in the industry throughout the years.

The second book is titled "Beauty of Bangladesh" through which BGMEA tried to articulate the unseen beauty of Bangladesh.

The mega event "Made in Bangladesh Week 2022" has in fact started on Saturday morning through a golf tournament at Kurmitola Golf Club, said the BGMEA president.

Stakeholders from home and abroad, especially representatives of international brands and buyers who are currently doing business with Bangladesh will attend the mega event.

The week-long event will continue till 18 November 2022, with the theme "Care for Fashion".