We want to increase our market share: BGMEA chief

RMG

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 10:50 pm

Related News

We want to increase our market share: BGMEA chief

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 10:50 pm
We want to increase our market share: BGMEA chief

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has said that the RMG industry will showcase its capability before the world to further increase its global market share.

He made the remarks at a media brief Saturday (12 November) ahead of the week-long "Made in Bangladesh Week 2022" expo beginning on Sunday.

"We want to showcase our development and what we have done in the last few years. We will also showcase the progress and innovation in every factory," the BGMEA chief said, explaining the goal of organising the mega event. 

About the current economic downturn, he said, "We all know the global situation. We cannot control the economy but we have to do our part."

Faruque Hassan added that the BGMEA is going to organise the expo every year.

Pointing out the recovery from the Covid-induced economic shocks, he said, "Amid the current global challenge, we want to show our buyers what kinds of products we are producing. We want to show our innovations and the quality of work." 

Expressing hopes to overcome the current energy crunch, he said, "We are in talks with the government about the fuel and electricity crisis and we hope that we will be able to solve this." 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the "Made in Bangladesh Week 2022" at the Hall of fame of Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Sunday morning.

After the grand opening, a display zone at the Carnival Hall, titled "Experience the Transformation of RMG Towards Sustainability & Innovation," will remain open till 6pm, the BGMEA chief told the briefing.

The premier will also launch two coffee table books, on which BGMEA has been working since the beginning of this year.

The first book titled "The Untold Stories of Bangladesh RMG Industry: Economic, Social and Environmental Good Practices" aims to highlight the positive changes that have occurred in the industry throughout the years.

The second book is titled "Beauty of Bangladesh" through which BGMEA tried to articulate the unseen beauty of Bangladesh.

The mega event "Made in Bangladesh Week 2022" has in fact started on Saturday morning through a golf tournament at Kurmitola Golf Club, said the BGMEA president.

Stakeholders from home and abroad, especially representatives of international brands and buyers who are currently doing business with Bangladesh will attend the mega event.

The week-long event will continue till 18 November 2022, with the theme "Care for Fashion".

Bangladesh / Top News

RMG / BGMEA / Made in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

12h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

14h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

2h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

3h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram