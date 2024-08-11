Businesses urge enhanced security for factories, transport

The country's businesses called for enhanced security for factories and goods-carrying vehicles on roads and highways during a meeting with Major General Muhammad Moin Khan, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 9th Infantry Division.

The meeting was held at the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) headquarters in the city.

Leaders from the BGMEA, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), and the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) attended the meeting.

According to a press release from the BGMEA, the meeting aimed to ensure smooth operations in all factories and address problems faced by entrepreneurs related to the law and order.

During the meeting, BGMEA's acting president Khandoker Rafiqul Islam reported that, with direct cooperation from the army, 99.89% of factories in the Gazipur area, 99.51% of factories in the Savar-Ashulia and Dhamrai areas, and 100% of factories in the Narayanganj, Dhaka city, and Chattogram areas have reopened.

The discussion highlighted frequent incidents of violence in industrial areas dominated by the garment industry, often related to control over the Jhut business.

BGMEA leaders noted that several groups of miscreants have formed in these areas to dominate the Jhut sector, creating youth gangs that disrupt the local environment and harass both owners and workers.

Business leaders also requested enhanced security for goods-carrying vehicles across all industries, including exports, on roads and highways.

They expressed concern over unnecessary delays in loading and unloading goods at Chattogram port, which incur additional costs for traders and reduce the industry's competitiveness.

Additionally, they highlighted the long delays in clearing goods at Dhaka Airport.

According to the press release, Major General Moin Khan said the task force formed by the Bangladesh Army has begun working to ensure strict security in the industrial areas of Savar and Ashulia.

The "quick reaction force" teams respond swiftly to incidents and provide assistance as needed, leading to a decrease in complaints in these areas on the second day compared to the first, he added.

The GOC assured the businessmen that the Bangladesh Army is ready to support the industry in the event of any external incident that might cause damage to the factories.

The meeting was attended by BGMEA First Vice-President Syed Nazrul Islam, vice-presidents Md Nasir Uddin, Abdullah Hill Rakib, and Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam, Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Zaved Akhtar, BTMA acting president Md Fazlul Haque, and representatives from various trade bodies.

Additionally, Industrial Police Additional IGP Md Mahabubur Rahman, Army Task Force Commander Colonel Abu Mohammad Mohiuddin, and representatives from BGB and RAB were present.