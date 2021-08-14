BKMEA, Pathfinder sign agreement to provide healthcare services to female workers 

The Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacture and Exporters Association (BKMEA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the nonprofit organisation Pathfinder International on Saturday to provide family planning and healthcare services to the female garment workers.

BKMEA Director Fazlee Shamim Ehsan and Pathfinder International Senior Country Director Caroline Crosbie were present at the signing ceremony.

Initially, the programme will be introduced to 50 big garment factories and gradually it will be rolled out to around 200 factories.

Fazlee Shamim Ehsan told The Business Standard that around four lakh women workers will get family planning services through this programme.

Family planning corners will be set up in the garments factories. Master trainers made up of doctors and nurses will help in creating awareness among the workers on issues like family planning, birth control methods, health of the workers and hygiene.

At the same time, birth control materials for women workers will also be distributed free of cost.

The member factories of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) will also introduce such a programme by January or February next year, Mahbub Ul Alam, family planning specialist at the Pathfinder International, told TBS.