BKMEA, ILO sign MoU for knitwear workers’ safety 

RMG

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 06:27 pm

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), and International Labor Organisation (ILO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure occupational safety and health of knitwear workers.

BKMEA Senior Vice-President Mansur Ahmed, Vice- President Fazle Shamim Ehsan, and ILO Country Director for Bangladesh Tuomo Poutiainen, Workplace Safety Expert Maurice L Brooks singed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations on Sunday at BKMEA Dhaka Office, said a press release. 

According to the press release, 50 enlisted knitwear factory workers under national initiative will be benefited from the project. 

The organisation's safety committee will receive the necessary training and technical assistance in the areas of health and safety, risk and accident reduction, and Covid-19 eradication steps.

Mansur Ahmed said the project will work strive to advance knitwear factory productivity as well as worker health and safety. And the progress will be pivotal to national development.

Referring to the project as a milestone, ILO Country Director for Bangladesh Tuomo Poutiainen said, "The project has made occupational safety and health important in Bangladesh. Since production has a direct relationship with workers, their occupational health and safety should be given attention.

The higher officials of the BKMEA and ILO were also present at the ceremony.

