BKMEA asks factory owners to apply for Covid-19 vaccines for workers

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) has asked garment factory owners to apply for Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate the workers.

The factory owners have been asked to write application to the District Commissioner (inside Narayanganj District) and civil surgeons of other districts for the vaccine doses.

The decision was taken in a virtual meeting held on August 8, where the board of directors of BKMEA and factory owners discussed the vaccination process of the workers.

BKMEA proposed a five-point recommendations for the factory owners including writing application with workers details and sent it to the District Commissioner and civil surgeons.