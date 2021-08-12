BKMEA asks factory owners to apply for Covid-19 vaccines for workers

RMG

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 10:05 pm

Related News

BKMEA asks factory owners to apply for Covid-19 vaccines for workers

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 10:05 pm
The industry makers also expressed concerns over the possibility that the buyers might move to alternative sourcing countries despite their higher prices if Bangladesh&#039;s RMG industry is shut down for a long period due to the lockdown. Photo: TBS
The industry makers also expressed concerns over the possibility that the buyers might move to alternative sourcing countries despite their higher prices if Bangladesh's RMG industry is shut down for a long period due to the lockdown. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) has asked garment factory owners to apply for Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate the workers.

The factory owners have been asked to write application to the District Commissioner (inside Narayanganj District) and civil surgeons of other districts for the vaccine doses.

The decision was taken in a virtual meeting held on August 8, where the board of directors of BKMEA and factory owners discussed the vaccination process of the workers.

BKMEA proposed a five-point recommendations for the factory owners including writing application with workers details and sent it to the District Commissioner and civil surgeons.

 

Economy / Top News

RMG / vaccine for RMG workers / garment worker vaccination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

3d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie