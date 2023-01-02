BGWUC demands pay hike for RMG workers

Bangladesh Garments Workers Unity Council (BGWUC) on Sunday demanded a hike of the monthly minimum salary for garment workers to Tk22,000 (of which 65% has to be basic pay) from the existing Tk8,000/month.

Garment workers need to be paid minimum wage due to the abnormal rise in inflation, cost of living and house rent, BGWUC Chairman Md Towhidur Rahman told the media at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday.

The 7th grade is the lowest grade in the wage structure for RMG workers.

"The basic pay for RMG workers should be calculated based on the 7th wage board at Tk600. This was fixed back in 2006.

"The reason being, after 2006, four more wage structures were declared where unfortunately the amount set as basic pay was cut down every time in the name of other allowances," he said.

"This is why workers are unable to ensure their due arrears when terminated or switching jobs," he added.

Leaders of BGWUC are to submit a charter of demand to the labour minister and secretary for salary hikes along with other benefits and for the formation of a new wage board for the workers.

"If the government does not form the new wage board for the workers by January 20 we will take to the streets in all industrial zones to realise our demands," Salauddin Shapon, secretary general of BGWUC, warned.

RMG Workers / Pay Hike / BGWUC

Comments

