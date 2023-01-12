BGMEA’s MoU with India-based Sowtex to help source RMG raw materials 

BGMEA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India-based business-to-business ecommerce platform Sowtex to bolster cross-border trade among apparel-focused companies from India and Bangladesh, says a press release.

Using the Sowtex platform, Bangladeshi companies would be able to source synthetic firbres and other raw materials used in the textile industry from India and other parts of the world while also get new opportunities to export ready-made garments to India.

In exchange, Indian raw material producers would get to sell to Bangladeshi companies and the Asian giant's finished apparel producers can showcase apparel at trade fairs in Bangladesh.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and Sowtex Network CEO Sonil Jain signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations in the capital on 11 January.

In keeping with the new agreement, the two organisations are already in the process of arranging roadshows in Indian textile clusters along with other textile associations.

Follow-up expositions are being planned in Bangladesh to facilitate business interactions between Bangladeshi RMG exporters and Indian RMG, textile and raw materials suppliers.