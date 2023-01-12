BGMEA’s MoU with India-based Sowtex to help source RMG raw materials 

RMG

Press Release
12 January, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 07:17 pm

Related News

BGMEA’s MoU with India-based Sowtex to help source RMG raw materials 

India and Bangladesh would also get aid in exporting RMG to each other’s markets

Press Release
12 January, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 07:17 pm
BGMEA’s MoU with India-based Sowtex to help source RMG raw materials 

BGMEA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India-based business-to-business ecommerce platform Sowtex to bolster cross-border trade among apparel-focused companies from India and Bangladesh, says a press release.

Using the Sowtex platform, Bangladeshi companies would be able to source synthetic firbres and other raw materials used in the textile industry from India and other parts of the world while also get new opportunities to export ready-made garments to India.

In exchange, Indian raw material producers would get to sell to Bangladeshi companies and the Asian giant's finished apparel producers can showcase apparel at trade fairs in Bangladesh.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and Sowtex Network CEO Sonil Jain signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations in the capital on 11 January.

In keeping with the new agreement, the two organisations are already in the process of arranging roadshows in Indian textile clusters along with other textile associations.

Follow-up expositions are being planned in Bangladesh to facilitate business interactions between Bangladeshi RMG exporters and Indian RMG, textile and raw materials suppliers. 

BGMEA / RMG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

29m | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'