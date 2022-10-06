BGMEA writes to state minister, energy adviser seeking ceaseless gas supply

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged the government to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to apparel factories on an urgent basis.

In this regard, the top apparel body wrote two letters addressing the State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and the Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury noting that the apparel production is getting hampered largely due to low pressure and irregular supply of gas.

The letter states that gas pressure drops significantly after 8 am and returns to normal after 11 pm which comes to no use as the factorise are closed by that time.

Therefore, the association called upon the government to ensure ceaseless gas supply to protect the country's largest foreign exchange earning sector.