BGMEA writes to PM for readjustment of diesel price

RMG

TBS Report 
05 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 09:14 am

Related News

BGMEA writes to PM for readjustment of diesel price

TBS Report 
05 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 09:14 am
BGMEA writes to PM for readjustment of diesel price

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has demanded the readjustment of the price of diesel in the local market in accordance with the price fall of fuel in the international market.

A letter signed by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan was sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in this regard on Sunday (2 October).

The letter urged the premier to take necessary steps for reducing the price of diesel oil for the sector as many factory owners have to operate with expensive diesel despite a drop in the international market.

The BGMEA boss, in the letter, said that last year diesel was sold at Tk80 per litre and this year it is sold at Tk109 now in the domestic market.

Many factories have been running with diesel oil to mitigate the losses from the load-shedding, the letter added. 

However, factory owners are finding it quite difficult to keep production underway due to the high price of diesel, reads the letter.

Bangladesh / Top News / Energy

BGMEA / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / diesel price / Fuel Price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside Dolonchapa, a women-only bus service, a female conductor is collecting fares from passengers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Female employment is rising rapidly. Then why are women-only buses ‘unprofitable’?

33m | Panorama
As medicine prices increase, the poorest one-fifth of households will face a difficult tradeoff between life-saving medicines and other basic needs. Photo: Mumit M

Pharma industry needs to prepare for headwinds

3h | Panorama
Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

21h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Putin offers conditional peace talks

Putin offers conditional peace talks

13h | Videos
ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

16h | Videos
Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

16h | Videos
Rajshahi Puja Mandap

Rajshahi Puja Mandap

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code