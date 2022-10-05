BGMEA writes to PM for readjustment of diesel price

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has demanded the readjustment of the price of diesel in the local market in accordance with the price fall of fuel in the international market.

A letter signed by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan was sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in this regard on Sunday (2 October).

The letter urged the premier to take necessary steps for reducing the price of diesel oil for the sector as many factory owners have to operate with expensive diesel despite a drop in the international market.

The BGMEA boss, in the letter, said that last year diesel was sold at Tk80 per litre and this year it is sold at Tk109 now in the domestic market.

Many factories have been running with diesel oil to mitigate the losses from the load-shedding, the letter added.

However, factory owners are finding it quite difficult to keep production underway due to the high price of diesel, reads the letter.