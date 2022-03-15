BGMEA VP selected as spokesperson of Sustainable Terms of Trade Initiative

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Vice President Miran Ali has been selected as the spokesperson for the Sustainable Terms of Trade Initiative (STTI).

His position in the STTI was announced during a board meeting held in Istanbul, Turkey on 14 March.

Fatima-Zohra Alaoui, director general of Amith, was selected as the deputy spokesperson of STTI, said a press release on Tuesday.

The Sustainable Terms of Trade initiative, led by STAR Network, the International Apparel Federation (IAF) and the Better Buying Institute is supported by GIZ FABRIC.

It consists of 15 industry associations from 11 countries: API, Indonesia; VITAS, Vietnam; CNTAC, China; GMAC, Cambodia; MGMA, Myanmar; BGMEA and BKMEA, Bangladesh; AEPC, India; PHMA, PTEA, TMA, Pakistan; IHKIB and TCMA, Turkey; ECAHT, Egypt and AMITH, Morocco.

According to the media release, STTI, a manufacturer driven initiative, focuses on creating fairer purchasing practices in the textile and garment industry.

The initiative aims to deliver a major contribution towards purchasing practices that allow textile and garment manufacturers to run a socially, economically and environmentally sustainable operation, taking strongly into account the concept of commercial compliance.