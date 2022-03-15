BGMEA VP selected as spokesperson of Sustainable Terms of Trade Initiative

RMG

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 04:23 pm

Related News

BGMEA VP selected as spokesperson of Sustainable Terms of Trade Initiative

STTI consists of 15 industry associations from 11 countries

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 04:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Vice President Miran Ali has been selected as the spokesperson for the Sustainable Terms of Trade Initiative (STTI).

His position in the STTI was announced during a board meeting held in Istanbul, Turkey on 14 March.

Fatima-Zohra Alaoui, director general of Amith, was selected as the deputy spokesperson of STTI, said a press release on Tuesday.

The Sustainable Terms of Trade initiative, led by STAR Network, the International Apparel Federation (IAF) and the Better Buying Institute is supported by GIZ FABRIC. 

It consists of 15 industry associations from 11 countries: API, Indonesia; VITAS, Vietnam; CNTAC, China; GMAC, Cambodia; MGMA, Myanmar; BGMEA and BKMEA, Bangladesh; AEPC, India; PHMA, PTEA, TMA, Pakistan; IHKIB and TCMA, Turkey; ECAHT, Egypt and AMITH, Morocco.

According to the media release, STTI, a manufacturer driven initiative, focuses on creating fairer purchasing practices in the textile and garment industry.

The initiative aims to deliver a major contribution towards purchasing practices that allow textile and garment manufacturers to run a socially, economically and environmentally sustainable operation, taking strongly into account the concept of commercial compliance.

BGMEA / spokesperson / VP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

2h | Panorama
Hal Brands. Illustration: TBS

Putin’s biggest lie: Blaming NATO for his war

3h | Panorama
Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

3h | Panorama
The restaurant, Ajo Idea Space in Uttara has built a space, which catches most of the daylight and is oriented to allow proper airflow. Photo: Noufel Sharif Sojol

Setback and relax: The best way to make use of the free space hemming your building

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

5h | Videos
China wants a peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

China wants a peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

5h | Videos
Rohingya repatriation may start this year, says Chinese envoy

Rohingya repatriation may start this year, says Chinese envoy

5h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion