BGMEA urges government for re-skilling, upskilling of RMG workers to face 4IR challenges

RMG

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 08:34 pm

The business leaders thanked the government for providing support in carrying out skills development programs for the RMG industry

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) led by the business body's president Faruque Hassan met with Ehsan-E-Elahi, secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment at the secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday.

They had discussed the overall situation of the RMG industry including workplace safety, workers' welfare, skills development and preparing them for the fourth industrial revolution, said a press release.

BGMEA Vice Presidents Shahidullah Azim and Miran Ali were also present at the meeting.

The business leaders thanked the government for providing support in carrying out skills development programs for the RMG industry.

They also stressed on the need for taking more initiatives to equip garment workers and employees with re-skilling, upskilling and knowledge to cope up with changing trends in the global apparel industry, especially brought by the fourth industrial revolution, the press release added.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan requested the Ministry of Labour and Employment to consider ways of how the central fund could be effectively used to ensure more welfare of garment workers.

