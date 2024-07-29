BGMEA urges global buyers to be sympathetic to RMG industry under current circumstances

RMG

BSS
29 July, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 10:21 pm

Logo of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). Photo: Collected
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today (29 July) urged the global buyers, apparel brands and retailers to be more sympathetic to the RMG industry of the country under the current circumstances.

The BGMEA made the call at a meeting with the global buyers and apparel brands held at the BGMEA office in the capital's Uttara.

After the meeting, BGMEA President SM Mannan Kochi said the retailers and brands assured them that they would not seek any discount, demand air shipment or cancel work orders because of the latest spell of violence and a halt in production.

He said they have apprised the global buyers and apparel brands about the government's steps to control the situation following the recent untoward incidents centering the quota reform movement.

Kochi also reaffirmed the BGMEA's as well as the government's highest possible support to reduce the impact of such untoward incidents.

He said that for the sake of the country's export-oriented industries, internet services were restored at shortest possible time.

Besides, the BGMEA president informed that the government has been convinced to speed up the loading and unloading operations at the land ports and sea ports alongside ensuring that the importers and exporters need not pay any demurrage at any port because of unexpected delay in loading and unloading of consignments.

Meanwhile, the international clothing retailers and brands have expressed concern about the timely shipment of garment items as the local exporters are facing delays in ports because of the latest countrywide violence and curfew centering the quota reform movement.

They also urged the local garment suppliers to ensure the goods are shipped on time and stressed the need for restoring internet services for faster communication with the retailers.

The global buyers also urged the BGMEA leaders to talk with the government officials to restore uninterrupted internet with high speed so that they can communicate with their headquarters.
 

Why so many deaths? 

3h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

14h | Brands
With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

1d | Wheels

