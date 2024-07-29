BGMEA urges global buyers to be sympathetic to RMG industry under current circumstances

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today (29 July) urged the global buyers, apparel brands and retailers to be more sympathetic to the RMG industry of the country under the current circumstances.

The BGMEA made the call at a meeting with the global buyers and apparel brands held at the BGMEA office in the capital's Uttara.

After the meeting, BGMEA President SM Mannan Kochi said the retailers and brands assured them that they would not seek any discount, demand air shipment or cancel work orders because of the latest spell of violence and a halt in production.

He said they have apprised the global buyers and apparel brands about the government's steps to control the situation following the recent untoward incidents centering the quota reform movement.

Kochi also reaffirmed the BGMEA's as well as the government's highest possible support to reduce the impact of such untoward incidents.

He said that for the sake of the country's export-oriented industries, internet services were restored at shortest possible time.

Besides, the BGMEA president informed that the government has been convinced to speed up the loading and unloading operations at the land ports and sea ports alongside ensuring that the importers and exporters need not pay any demurrage at any port because of unexpected delay in loading and unloading of consignments.

Meanwhile, the international clothing retailers and brands have expressed concern about the timely shipment of garment items as the local exporters are facing delays in ports because of the latest countrywide violence and curfew centering the quota reform movement.

They also urged the local garment suppliers to ensure the goods are shipped on time and stressed the need for restoring internet services for faster communication with the retailers.

The global buyers also urged the BGMEA leaders to talk with the government officials to restore uninterrupted internet with high speed so that they can communicate with their headquarters.

