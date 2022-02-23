BGMEA urges EU to support Bangladesh for sustainable LDC graduation

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged the European Union (EU) to continue providing Bangladesh with its support and assistance to help the country to make smooth transition and sustainable graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category.

A delegation of BGMEA headed by President Faruque Hassan made the call during their meeting with Ewa Synowiec, director of Directorate C, Africa, Caribbean and Pacific, South East and South Asia, Trade and Sustainable Development, Green Deal DG TRADE of the European Commission in Brussels on February 22.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Asif Ashraf, Tanvir Ahmed and Abdullah Hil Rakib were also present at the meeting.

Terming the European Union a longstanding partner of Bangladesh, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the EU is not only a trading partner of Bangladesh but also a good friend who has assisted the country to address various challenges on the way to development.

While LDC graduation will pose several new challenges for Bangladesh, the country has immense opportunities too, he said adding that the EU can play a key role in enabling Bangladesh to tap the potentials.

The BGMEA delegation requested the EU for its support in the coming days, especially continuation of EU's trade benefits for Bangladesh for 12 years after the country's graduation from LDCs in 2026.

The extension will help to ensure a graduation with momentum and sustainability, they said.