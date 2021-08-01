BGMEA urges buyers not to penalise suppliers for shipment delays

RMG

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 10:09 pm

BGMEA urges buyers not to penalise suppliers for shipment delays

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 10:09 pm
BGMEA urges buyers not to penalise suppliers for shipment delays

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has requested the buyers not to penalise suppliers for any reasonable delays caused by the Bangladesh government-imposed lockdown to curb Covid-19 infections.

BGMEA sent a letter to the buyers' representatives through buyers' forum in Bangladesh and individual buyers on Sunday.

In the letter, the exporter's body stated that many brands, during the initial lockdown last year, had imposed additional deferred or delayed payments above what was agreed at the time of the purchase orders.

It informed that production levels at many factories significantly reduced while maintaining the health protocols on factory reopening.

In addition, cost of operation had increased due to workers' transportation requirements and ensuring sanitisation.

BGMEA also mentioned that many factories have developed a huge backlog of orders due to the recent mandatory countrywide lockdown.

The government allowed all export-oriented industries, including the readymade garment sector, to resume production from 1 August amid the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.

Earlier on 30 July, the cabinet division issued a notification in this connection after business leaders had kept asking the government for permission to operate factories amid the ongoing lockdown.

