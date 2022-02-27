BGMEA urges Better Work Director to share positive development of RMG

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has requested Better Work Director Dan Rees to share positive developments of the country's RMG industry.

Faruque sat with Dan Rees in Geneva on 25 February.

They had a discussion on the activities and progress of the Better Work programme in improving working conditions and competitiveness in the RMG industry of Bangladesh.

Better Work is a concern of the International Labour Organization (ILO) jointly managed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry of Bangladesh has made exemplary progress in workplace safety and labour rights through an unprecedented collaboration of the global brands and retailers, manufacturers, government, ILO, development partners, and local and global unions.

Moreover, the industry has continued efforts to keep the momentum going, he said.

Faruque Hassan requested Dan Rees to share the impressive strides of the RMG industry with stakeholders and in global forums.