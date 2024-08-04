BGMEA urges all garment factories to close indefinitely

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has requested the RMG owners to keep their factories closed considering the safety and security of the workers.

"In view of the prevailing situation, the owners have been requested to keep all the garment factories across the country closed until further notice, keeping in mind the overall safety and security of the workers," BGMEA Director Mohiuddin Rubel told UNB.

The decision will be in place until further notice.

