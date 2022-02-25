BGMEA, UNI Global Union to work for betterment of RMG industry 

BGMEA, UNI Global Union to work for betterment of RMG industry 

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and UNI Global Union expressed their intent to work together to carry  forward the achievements made by the garment industry of Bangladesh.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan had an impromptu meeting with Alke Boessiger, deputy general  secretary of UNI Global Union in Geneva on Friday, reads a press release. 

They had discussions on different issues pertaining to the RMG industry of Bangladesh particularly  workplace safety, workers' rights and welfare. 

They will work through unprecedented collaboration of the global brands and retailers, manufacturers,  government, ILO, development partners, and local and global unions.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali and Directors Asif Ashraf, Tanvir Ahmed and Abdullah Hil Rakib were also  present on the occasion.  
 

