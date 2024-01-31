BGMEA for steeping up business collaboration to boost Bangladesh-Singapore trade

BGMEA for steeping up business collaboration to boost Bangladesh-Singapore trade

UNB
31 January, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 08:21 pm
President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan holds a meeting with a Singaporean delegation on Tuesday (30 January). Photo: UNB,
President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan holds a meeting with a Singaporean delegation on Tuesday (30 January). Photo: UNB,

President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan has emphasised the substantial potential for boosting trade and investment between Bangladesh and Singapore.

In a meeting with Ray Kwan, Director (Africa, Middle East, and South Asia), and WenYiing Ho, Senior Market Advisor at the Singapore Business Federation, he stressed the need for increased interactions and collaboration between the business communities of both nations.

The meeting, attended by Benjamin Chue, Development Partner at Enterprise Singapore, and Sanjay Kumar Naha, Director of Rose Intimates Ltd, aimed to discuss the investment climate in both countries, explore available opportunities, and examine ways to enhance mutual trade and investment.

The Singapore Business Federation, being the apex business chamber in Singapore, plays an important role in promoting trade and investment.

During the discussions held in Singapore on 30 January, both sides expressed optimism about working together to facilitate communication and engagement between businessmen in Bangladesh and Singapore.

The focus was on strengthening cooperation between the private sectors in various fields of trade and investment, BGMEA said on Wednesday (31 January).

President Faruque Hassan urged Singapore to consider increasing sourcing garments from Bangladesh.

He further called on the Singapore Business Federation to encourage Singaporean investors to explore the favorable investment climate in Bangladesh.

In the meeting, both sides expressed their keenness to work collaboratively to boost trade and investment in Bangladesh and Singapore.

BGMEA / Singapore / Bangladesh

