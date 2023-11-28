BGMEA set to hold biennial election before Ramadan

Jasim Uddin
28 November, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 10:49 pm

The current board’s tenure is set to expire on 12 April next year, after getting extensions twice

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is set to hold its biennial elections for 2024-26 before Ramadan, according to sources close to the matter.

The current board's tenure is set to expire on 12 April next year after getting extensions twice, each time by six months. Ramadan is to start on 11 March next year, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Considering the situation, the elections are likely to be held on 9 March next year, the sources also said.

In a letter, BGMEA informed its board members that the Ministry of Commerce, in a letter issued on 30 September, instructed the trade body to conduct elections and transfer power to the new board 15 days before the current board's term ends.

Later, BGMEA convened a meeting of the Board of Directors in the next week to prepare for holding the elections of the new Board of Directors for the 2024-26 tenure, said sources close to the matter.

The BGMEA's Memorandum of Association and Association Rules mandate the Board of Directors for the formation of a three-member Election Board and a three-member Election Appeal Board 90 days prior to elections.

Talking to TBS, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "Currently we evaluate past election and appeal boards to form new election and appeal bodies. In the next board meeting, we will decide regarding the poll schedule."

The last biennial election of the trade body was held on 4 April 2021, with 1,996 out of 2,314 voters casting their ballots to elect 35 directors.

