BGMEA seeks support for RMG industry from IMF delegation

Along with Vice President Miran Ali, Faruque had a discussion with the delegation on the challenges and potential of Bangladesh’s RMG industry and also its strategies to make use of the opportunities

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan on Monday sought support for the readymade garment industry during a meeting with a visiting delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by IMF Mission Chief for Bangladesh Rahul Anand at Dhaka hotel.

Along with Vice President Miran Ali, Faruque had a discussion with the delegation on the challenges and potential of Bangladesh's RMG industry and also its strategies to make use of the opportunities.

Their talks also covered possible impacts of and preparation for Bangladesh's LDC graduation.

The BGMEA president gave an overview of how the garment industry has been making significant contributions to the economic development of Bangladesh, especially through export earnings and employment generation for millions of people in the country.

He also briefed the IMF delegation about the unprecedented impacts of Covid-19 on the apparel industry of Bangladesh, how the sector has faced the challenges and its path to recovery.

Faruque Hassan shed light on future priorities of the industry, including increased focus on remodeling business from a labour intensive to a value-added one through innovation, diversification, technology upgradation, and up-killing and reskilling of the workforce to make the industry sustainable and cost competitive.

The BGMEA president sought IMF's support for the growth and development of Bangladesh's RMG industry.

IMF Resident Representative to Bangladesh Jayendu De, Senior Vice President of BKMEA Mansoor Ahmed and Vice President Fazlee Shamim Ehsan were also present at the meeting.

