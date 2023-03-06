BGMEA seeks simplified bond services for RMG sector

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has urged the Customs Bond Commissionerate to streamline customs and bond related procedures and provide faster services for the RMG industry.

"RMG exports is a very time-bound business where every second is counted. Day by day the competition is getting stiffer and buyers want their orders delivered quickly and on time. So, if we get faster services from the Customs Bond Commissionerate, it will help to reduce lead time and save additional cost of delay in shipment," he remarked during a meeting with Commissioner of Customs Bond Commissionerate, Chattogram AKM Mahbubur Rahman in Chattogram on 6 March.

BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, former First Vice Presidents Nasir Uddin Chowdhury and Moinuddin Ahmed Mintu and current Directors Md M Mohiuddin Chowdhury, AM Shafiul Karim (Khokon), M Ahsanul Hoq, Mohammed Meraj-E-Mostafa (Kaisar) and former directors were present at the meeting held at BGMEA Chattogram office.

The BGMEA President apprised the commissioner of the problems currently being faced by garment exporters and sought his support to resolve them.

Briefing him about the bright prospects of the RMG industry, he stressed on the need for full cooperation from the Customs Bond Commissionerate to make use of the opportunities that lie ahead of the RMG sector.

He said Bangladesh's RMG industry was moving towards high-end items which require fast delivery as high-value items require short lead time.

Faruque Hassan expressed thanks to the Customs Bond Commissionerate for the expansion of bonded warehousing facilities for readymade garment factories.