BGMEA seeks int'l media's support to promote Bangladesh's RMG industry

RMG

UNB
22 September, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 08:14 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has sought cooperation and support from international media, including Sourcing Journal, to tell the world about the achievements and positive stories of Bangladesh's apparel industry.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan met with Edward Hertzman, founder and president of Sourcing Journal, in New York recently and discussed issues related to Bangladesh's growing ready-made (RMG) industry.

Former BGMEA president Md Shafiul Islam, incumbent Vice-President Miran Ali and Director Abdullah Hil Rakib were also present.

The BGMEA delegation informed the Sourcing Journal founder about the significant strides made by Bangladesh's garment industry in ensuring safety, sustainability and workers' welfare.

They discussed how Sourcing Journal can cooperate with the BGMEA in promoting Bangladesh – namely, its RMG industry among the global audience.

Edward requested the BGMEA to deepen its interaction with Sourcing Journal to highlight the positive stories of Bangladesh's apparel industry internationally.  

Sourcing Journal is a renowned trade publication for apparel and textile executives focused on sourcing and manufacturing.

Comments

