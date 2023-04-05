BGMEA seeks industrial police unit in DMP area for garment factories

RMG

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 05:37 pm

BGMEA seeks industrial police unit in DMP area for garment factories

BGMEA has urged the government to establish an industrial police zone in the Dhaka Metropolitan (DMP) area to maintain law and order and peaceful atmosphere in the garment factories located in Dhaka and ensure uninterrupted production process in the factories.

A delegation of BGMEA led by acting President of BGMEA Syed Nazrul Islam made the request during a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday (2 April), reads a press release.

The delegation included BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi), Vice President Md Nasir Uddin and BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem. 

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq, Industrial Police Chief (Additional IGP) Md Mahabubor Rahman, and senior officials of Bangladesh Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs were also present at the meeting.

In the meeting, acting president of BGMEA Syed Nazrul Islam said, "The garment industry is one of the main drivers of our economy. Bangladesh is the second largest ready-made garment exporter in the world. The industry alone has created employment opportunities for around 4 million people. Ensuring of law and order and security in the garment industry and other industries has contributed to this achievement. The unwavering support of law-enforcement agencies has played a vital role in this regard."

BGMEA Senior Vice-President SM Mannan (Kochi) said a more peaceful atmosphere in the industrial areas is prevailing in the industry area than any previous time although there is a shortage of gas at present. He thanked the Hon'ble Home Minister for ensuring peaceful atmosphere in the industrial areas. 

He said a number of garment factories are still running in some areas of DMP, including Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan, Mirpur, Malibag, Rampura and Badda. But there is no industrial police unit in the DMP area for these factories.  

He requested the Hon'ble Home Minister to establish a zone of Industrial Police for garment factories in the DMP area.

He also requested the Hon'ble Minister for necessary steps so that the garment workers can go home safely during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

The home minister directed the IGP to immediately look into the feasibility of the issue. He also assured all-out cooperation to the ready-made garment industry.

