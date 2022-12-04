BGMEA seeks faster services from Custom House

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has called on Dhaka Custom House to deliver faster and more simplified services to RMG exporters.

"Given the stiff competition in the global apparel market, shorter lead time will help RMG factories to become more competitive in the export market. If custom clearance procedures are made more simplified and quicker, it will save time in shipping export goods," he said during a meeting with AKM Nurul Huda Azad, commissioner of Dhaka Custom House.

BGMEA Directors Asif Ashraf and Abdullah Hil Rakib; and Additional Commissioners of Custom House, Dhaka Kazi Farid Uddin and Md Moshiur Rahman were also present at the meeting held at the Custom House on Sunday (4 December).

They discussed issues related to the RMG industry, particularly the problems being faced by RMG exporters with regard to custom house services.

The BGMEA president said the RMG industry has set a target of achieving $100 billion from exports by 2030; the journey of which requires holistic approach and support from the government.

"As we are aiming higher growth to increase our global market share in the coming days, faster and easier import-export services will be required to reduce lead time and cost," he added.

He sought all-out support from the Custom House to take the RMG industry to a new height.

Custom Commissioner Nurul Huda Azad took note of the issues discussed in the meeting and assured of cooperation and support in this regard.