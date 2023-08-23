BGMEA seeks embassy support to boost RMG exports to Iraq

RMG

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 10:31 pm

BGMEA seeks embassy support to boost RMG exports to Iraq

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 10:31 pm
BGMEA seeks embassy support to boost RMG exports to Iraq

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has sought help from the Bangladesh embassy in Iraq in boosting readymade garment (RMG) exports to the oil-rich country.

During a recent meeting between a BGMEA delegation and the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Iraq Fazlul Bari at the embassy in Baghdad, Faruque briefed the ambassador about the current state of Bangladesh's garment industry, its future potential, vision, and core strategies for sustainable expansion. 

Expressing hope that the embassy would continue its diplomatic efforts to identify trade opportunities for Bangladesh in the Iraqi market, he said exploring new markets and diversifying products are pivotal to BGMEA's strategy to achieve the ambitious goal of $100 billion in RMG exports by 2030.

Faruque Hassan urged the envoy to brand Bangladesh and its apparel industry by highlighting the encouraging stories and potential to the high-level Iraqi government officials and other stakeholders.

The BGMEA president also thanked Ambassador Bari and his embassy officials for extending cooperation and support to the BGMEA delegation in holding important meetings with the Iraqi government ministers and trade associations to promote bilateral trade and investment.

Ambassador Bari assured the BGMEA delegation of the embassy's continued support to capitalise on the trade opportunities in the Iraqi market.

The delegation included former director of BGMEA Nazrul Islam, Managing Director of Bangla Poshak Ltd Mohammed Shohel, Director of Bangla Poshak Mohd Shawket Hossain, and Managing Director of Banika Fashion Ltd Nisher Khan.

The delegations of BGMEA have been visiting promising markets as part of their apparel diplomacy initiative, with the aim of promoting Bangladesh's RMG sector and enhancing its brand reputation.

Bangladesh / Economy

BGMEA / Iraq / RMG Exports

